Debra Johnson

Debra Lynn (Harvey) Johnson, age 63, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away surrounded by family on March 17th, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN after a 14 month battle with cancer.

Deb was born on April 13th, 1959 in Austin, MN to Wayne and Marlys Harvey. She attended Blooming Prairie High School followed by Rochester Area Vocational Technical Institute.

She married the love of her life Kevin Johnson on March 10th, 1979 in Blooming Prairie, MN. They moved to Rochester where they started their life together. They had 2 daughters, Tara and Trisha. Deb worked as a typesetter at Custom Printing followed by Davies Printing for many years. The last 8 years she spent her career as a medical secretary at Mayo Clinic

Deb enjoyed gardening and going up to Gull Lake every summer. And most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Kevin, their children; Tara Coble of Rochester, Trisha (Randy Sowell) Johnson of St. Charles, grandchildren; Micayla (Jake Prombo) Coble of Superior, WI, Logan Coble of Rochester, MN, Cami and Maxim Jerde of St. Charles, MN, siblings; Kerry (Deb) Harvey of Brownsdale, MN, Darla (Mark) Albert of Cannon Falls, MN, Danette (John Jax) Harvey of Austin, MN, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memories and condolences of Deb may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com