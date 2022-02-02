SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

Debra K. Dahl

61fac79049be6875b10653ca.jpg
Published February 02, 2022 01:28 PM
Share

Debra K. Dahl, age 65, passed away Wednesday February 2, 2022 at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester, MN. A celebration of life will be held in Princeton IL at a date to be determined.

Debra was born February 22, 1956 in Princeton, IL to Joe C. And Shirley (Carlson) Thompson. She was a graduate of Malden High School. Debra attended Illinois Valley Community College and later earned a certificate in Radiologic Technology from Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. Following her x-ray training she earned a certificate as a Radiation Therapy Technologist from the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis, MO.

Debra moved to Florida and worked as an RTT in Port Charlotte for several years before moving to Rochester MN in 1989. She worked as a Radiation Therapist at Mayo Clinic for 24 years before retiring in 2013. She married Robert Dahl in Maui, HI on March 28, 1985.

Debra survived Hodgkin’s disease, breast cancer, and heart disease but was unable to overcome Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease. The family would like to thank the staff of The Waters on Mayowood for Debra’s care over the past four years, and Mayo Hospice for her recent care.

Debra is survived by her husband Robert of Rochester, MN, her mother Shirley May of Princeton, IL, her son Alex of Rochester, MN, two step-sisters Pat (and husband John) Seeman of Chenoa, IL and Jane (and husband Mark) Lang from Peoria, IL and one aunt Marlene (and husband Gene) Froland of Henry, IL cousin Kristi (and husband Steve) of Henry, IL and several nephews. Debra is preceded in death by her grandparents, her father Joe and step-father Lowell May, and her sister Vicki Hunt.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s research.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dahl family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com

Modulist Image

Most Recent
61fad89749be6875b10672b9.jpg
LaVern “Lefty” Allhiser
February 02, 2022 01:31 PM
Eleanor G. Staplekamp
February 02, 2022 12:03 PM
61fabc7313a03075adfa4251.jpg
Melvin George Vehrenkamp
February 02, 2022 11:23 AM
61faa88a49be6875b1061dfc.jpg
Betty Jane Boysen
February 02, 2022 10:23 AM
61f9e95f49be6875b1056af6.jpg
Jay F. Smith
February 02, 2022 09:33 AM
61f9bce713a03075adf96cb7.jpg
Lois M. Peterson
February 02, 2022 09:03 AM