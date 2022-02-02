Debra K. Dahl, age 65, passed away Wednesday February 2, 2022 at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester, MN. A celebration of life will be held in Princeton IL at a date to be determined.

Debra was born February 22, 1956 in Princeton, IL to Joe C. And Shirley (Carlson) Thompson. She was a graduate of Malden High School. Debra attended Illinois Valley Community College and later earned a certificate in Radiologic Technology from Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. Following her x-ray training she earned a certificate as a Radiation Therapy Technologist from the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology in St. Louis, MO.

Debra moved to Florida and worked as an RTT in Port Charlotte for several years before moving to Rochester MN in 1989. She worked as a Radiation Therapist at Mayo Clinic for 24 years before retiring in 2013. She married Robert Dahl in Maui, HI on March 28, 1985.

Debra survived Hodgkin’s disease, breast cancer, and heart disease but was unable to overcome Younger-Onset Alzheimer’s disease. The family would like to thank the staff of The Waters on Mayowood for Debra’s care over the past four years, and Mayo Hospice for her recent care.

Debra is survived by her husband Robert of Rochester, MN, her mother Shirley May of Princeton, IL, her son Alex of Rochester, MN, two step-sisters Pat (and husband John) Seeman of Chenoa, IL and Jane (and husband Mark) Lang from Peoria, IL and one aunt Marlene (and husband Gene) Froland of Henry, IL cousin Kristi (and husband Steve) of Henry, IL and several nephews. Debra is preceded in death by her grandparents, her father Joe and step-father Lowell May, and her sister Vicki Hunt.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s research.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Dahl family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com