Debra M. Balzum

Debra (Debbie) M. Balzum, age 61, died on July 27, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital.

Debbie was born on September 21, 1961 in Harvey, ND to Reuben and Adelle (Nordstrom) Hagelie. Debbie attended Bowdon High School and later graduated from Interstate Business College in Fargo, ND. She moved to Rochester in 1986 and worked as an Assistant Supervisor of Pathology Reporting Specialists in Anatomic Pathology at Mayo Clinic for 32 years. She married Timothy Balzum and later divorced.

Debbie was a gentle soul who had the biggest heart, a laugh contagious to anyone she would meet, and a smile that could light up the whole room. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchild. She also enjoyed assembling puzzles, watching her favorite movies, and traveling.

Debbie is survived by her children, Ashley Burns (Kristen Peglow), Chase (Brittney) Balzum, Skylar Balzum (Samantha Balko); grandson, William Balzum; brother and sister, Randy (Cindra) Hagelie and Diana Karlstad; mother, Adelle Salveson; nephews Joshua (Jennifer) and Jeremy Geier, and niece Janessa Geier; great-nephews Tristan and Grayson Geier, and great-nieces Madison, Isla, and Esme Geier, along with many more family and friends near and far.

She is preceded in death by her father, Reuben Hagelie, and one unborn grandchild.

A memorial service will take place at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester). Visitations will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 5-8 PM, and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Balzum family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com