Delaine Raasch

Delaine Emma (Henning) Raasch, 90, of Zumbrota, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, MN.

She was born on May 29, 1932 to Lloyd and Dorothy (Kelly) Henning in rural Lake City.

Delaine attended Berktold Country School up to the 9th grade in Belvidere. After she completed school, she began working in Minneapolis for Scott-Atwater Outboard Motors. She would take the train from Lake City to Minneapolis weekly, staying with her aunt and uncle, returning on the weekends to share her earnings with the family on the farm. Delaine met Edward “Sliver” Raasch at a dance hall in Oak Center and were married on July 3, 1954. They made their home in Zumbrota, where they raised their three children, Daniel, Elaine and James. She and Sliver worked together as co-owners of the Blue Goose. She also worked at Zumco making pool tables, then at Decorah Cabinets until her retirement. In retirement she found great enjoyment in traveling the country with Sliver, delivering cars for Bob Seely Ford. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and her many friends. She found great happiness in making home-cooked meals and sharing it with her family on holidays and many Sundays.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary helping with many local Red Cross Blood drives, and was also a member of United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. She enjoyed her time on their altar committee and especially with the Easter Lily garden. Delaine unconditionally loved everyone. If you knew her, you were her friend. She had a big and beautiful smile and a heart to match. In addition to her bright smile, she had a contagious laugh that will be hard to forget.

Those left to miss her great spirit are her children, Elaine Hanenberger, and James (Brenda) Raasch, both of Zumbrota; daughter-in-law, Patricia Raasch of Wanamingo; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) McCutcheon, Allison (Kurtis) Ronningen, Justin Hanenberger, Billie Jo (Nick) Robinson, Brandon (Tammy Hinderaker) Hanenberger, Jessica (John) Lazare, Angela (Travis) Thamert. twelve great grandchildren, Alexander, Kayla, Knute, Aislynn, Henry, Isabel, Kaylin, Kameron, Ian, Chetan, Brennon, and Jayden; two great-great grandchildren, Kaiden and Nora; sisters, Georganna (Bob) Gillenwater and June (Gary) Nord; sister-in-law Sharon Henning; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was welcomed in heaven by her husband, Edward; and son, Daniel; parents, Lloyd and Dorothy; brother, Robert; sisters, Mary and Kathy; great grandson, Payton; brother and sister-in-laws, Virginia Henning, Evelyn and Lauren Betcher, Marcella and Kenneth Santelman, Melvin and Lois Raasch, Marian and Joe Pimentel, and Lucille and James McWaters.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow the funeral at the Zumbrota Cemetery. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com