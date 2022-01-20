Delbert Towne left us on January 15, 2022 at the age of 85. He passed very peacefully at home, with family by his side.

Delbert (Del) was born on June 17, 1936 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Oliver and Viola Lehnherr Towne. Del’s mom died when he was just five years old, and for a short time Del and his brother Ron were raised by family in Monroe Wisconsin, then he grew up in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

On November 17, 1956 Del married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jo Hevey (Jo) and together enjoyed a loving marriage until Jo passed away in July of 2018.

Del graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1962 he began working at IBM in Rochester MN until he retired in 1991, but continued on as a consultant for IBM for another five years.

Del and Jo purchased their lake home on IXL Lake near Hackensack, Minnesota in 1970 and enjoyed summer vacations there with their four children, Ann, Connie, Doug and Rene. In retirement Del and Jo purchased a home in Rockport Texas, spending winters fishing for Red Drum.

Del loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his IBM buddies and playing Euchre with family. He was truly at home sitting around the campfire with family or enjoying a cocktail with friends. Mostly Del & Jo loved traveling together, including several cruises with his brother and sister.

Del was predeceased by his parents, his wife Jo, and his brother, Brian. He is survived by his children Ann Tessneer (Mike), Constance Halley (Joe), Douglas Towne (Dawna), Rene Revier (Kevin), brother Ronald Towne, sister Susan Kiesling, 12 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Donations on behalf of Delbert & Jo Towne can be sent to your favorite hospice organization.