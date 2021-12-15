Delores Ann Hammel, 64, of Eyota, MN died on December 14, 2021.

She was born in Rochester on February 4, 1957 to Lester and Verona Bethke. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1975. In 1975, she married Keith Musolf. They later divorced. On March 22, 1991, she married Glen Hammel and they made their home outside of Eyota.

Dee worked for Rochester Public Schools and the Federal Medical Center. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends, reading, traveling, playing cards, and going for rides in their convertible.

Dee is survived by her husband, Glen; sisters, Korlee (Gary) Witzel of Menomonie, WI, Cory (Gary) Fiskdal of Rochester, Darla Bethke of Owatonna, MN; step-sister, Donna (Jim) Wilkerson of Seargant, MN; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Donna (Dennis) Kuhn, Corliss (Sam) Toft, and Kaye (Dave) Johnston; step-sisters, Diane (Bob) Hannenburger; and nephew, Mark Schultz.

The Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. Interment will be at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery, in Eyota, MN, at a later date.

Special thank you to the Blue Team at Mayo Oncology for all of their care.

Memorials are preferred to Channel One and St. Pauls United Church of Christ in Eyota.

