Delores B. Tiede

Delores “De” Tiede was born in Rochester, MN on November 9, 1939 and passed on May 18, 2022.

She graduated from Rochester High School in 1957 and worked at Bell Telephone and IBM prior to marrying Robert Tiede in 1958. They lived in Rochester until they moved to Oronoco in 1968. They raised their four children in what they referred to as their “hobby farm.” They ultimately moved to Stone Lake, WI in 1988 (to a home on Big Sissabagama Lake) where she did secretary work for the Lake Association with the Vice President of the Pioneer Press. She also volunteered with the Lion’s Club and Stone Lake Cranberry Festival.

She is survived by her husband Bob Tiede of Stone Lake, WI; daughter Wendy Sattre of Kellogg, Mn and sister Pam Thurmond of Garden Valley, ID. She has 4 grandchildren: Andy Heltzel, Alex (Alyssa) Heltzel of Wichita Falls, TX, Jessica Martin of Turlock, CA and Danielle (Travis) Lewis of Miltown, Wisconsin. She also survived by great-granddaughter Raveena Lewis.

She is preceded in death by three of her children: Chuck Tiede, Craig Tiede (who received one of the first kidney transplants from her when he was 11yrs old) and Julie Tiede.

Funeral Service for De will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will start at 12:00PM. Burial will be in Oronoco, MN for those who wish to attended.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to:

Maple Ridge Care Center

510 1st Street

Spooner, WI. 54801

(The funds will directly help Activity Therapies Department for residents)