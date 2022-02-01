Delores Jean Gustafson, 89, of Mantorville, MN passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home.

Delores was born on July 6, 1932, in Duluth, MN to Carl and Eleanor (Erickson) Olson. She married Roger H. Gustafson in Duluth, MN and together they had five children. Delores and Roger were in the bakery business all their lives owning bakeries in Duluth, Kasson, Plainview, Wabasha, and Lake City, Minnesota. After retirement the couple moved to Branson, Missouri. After Roger’s passing, Delores moved to Mantorville, MN in 2000 and has settled there for the last 22 years.

Delores loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, Maggie. She enjoyed Bible study, reading, playing Skip-Bo, traveling with her husband, and going to the casino. She was devoted member of the First Congregational Church in Mantorville, MN.

Delores is survived by her children, Sandy Nord of Hayfield, MN, Michael Gustafson of Longville, MN, and Karla Gustafson of Hayfield, MN; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger H. Gustafson; sons, Roger Carl Gustafson and Darrel Gene Gustafson; brother, Richard Olson; son-in-law, Marvin Nord; and daughter-in-law, Theresa Gustafson.

Per Delores’s wishes, she has donated her body to the Mayo Clinic Bequest Program. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

To share a special memory or condolence please visit Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 801 7th St. SE Kasson, MN 55944, (507) 634-6510, www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com. Blessed be her memory.