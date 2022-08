Nov. 18, 1937 - July 29, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Delores Shea, 84, Hastings, Minn., died Friday, July 29, in Abbott Northwestern Hospital from respiratory failure, aortic dissection.

A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Spring Lake Park Reserve East Shelter in Hastings. A graveside service will be noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Millville, Minn.