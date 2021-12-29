Delores Theresa Befort, 89, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Delores (also known as “Lala” to her family) was born on July 14, 1932, in Mazeppa, MN to Stephen and Regina Befort. She moved to Rochester and attended Lourdes High School, graduating in 1950. She worked at Mayo Clinic for 31 years at the St. Mary’s History Desk where she was an Assistant Supervisor. She has resided at Madonna Towers Living Community in Rochester since 2012.

Delores was a devout Catholic. In fact, she watched Mass on Sunday, December 26th and told the visiting family in her room to be quiet. She was an avid Minnesota Twins fan and remained loyal despite the disappointment that comes with being a Minnesota sports fan. She enjoyed knitting and throughout her life she knit over a hundred personalized Christmas stockings for family members and friends. She loved to bake, and she is known for her cut-out sugar cookies that she made for holidays. Delores also enjoyed getting together with a group of friends that she met while working at Mayo Clinic who called themselves the “FROGS”, short for “Frumpy Old Girls Society”. Delores didn’t have children of her own but treated her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews as if they were her own.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Dennis (Laura) Laudon of Rochester, MN, Steve Laudon of Wautoma, WI, Jeanne (Lou) Kuhlmann of Byron, MN, Larry (Julie) Clark of Waterloo, IA, Cindy Grant of Wanamingo, MN, Mark Clark of Plainview, MN and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her sisters Mary Laudon and Olivia Clark and her parents Stephen and Regina Befort.

A funeral Mass will be held at the Madonna Towers Chapel on Friday, December 31st at 10:30 a.m. with visitation held the hour before the service. Masks will be required at these events. A celebration of Delores’ life will be planned for later, likely Summer of 2022 around her birthday.

Memorials are preferred to the Madonna Towers Chapel.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.