Deloris J. Padilla

Our beloved mother, Deloris (Roelofs) Padilla, 98, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2023 at Arbor Terrace, Rochester with family members at her bedside. Deloris was born Nov. 28, 1924 in Preston, MN and grew up in rural Greenleafton, MN. After her marriage to Tony Padilla they eventually settled in Rochester. She is survived by her sister Lauris Jean Prinsen, children Cecilia Martin, Connie Deitschman, Charles Padilla, Curtis Padilla, Carey Padilla and 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and beloved family members son-in-law Harry L. Martin and daughter Cynthia Beatrice Padilla. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with visitation at 10:00 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Macken website. A full obituary is available online. A special thank you to both the wonderful caring staff at Arbor Terrace and Seasons Hospice. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com