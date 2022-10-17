Deloris Mirehouse, Pine Island, MN, age 87, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island.

Deloris Fay Blake was born on April 21, 1935, at her family farm in Wales, ND, the daughter of Perlie and Marguerite (Ellis) Blake. She attended country school in Minto Township and Wales, ND.

On October 6, 1952, Deloris was united in marriage to Wesley Mirehouse at Wales, ND. They spent several years living in Sarles, ND before moving back to her family farm. She and Wes farmed with her parents until their passing and continued to farm until 1990. They remained living on the farm and spent winters at Orange Grove RV Park near Edinburg, TX. They were also very active members of the North Dakota Flying Farmers group with Deloris serving as queen for a year. They had friends wherever they went. They loved to dance, travel, golf and fly as Wes was a private pilot. Wes passed away in 2000 after which Deloris moved to Langdon, ND for several years. She then lived in Grand Forks for three years before moving with her daughter and husband to Pine Island, MN to be closer to family and medical care.

Deloris is survived by daughter, Elaine (Glen) Hoffarth of Pine Island, MN; son, Allan (Joni) Mirehouse of Onalaska, grandchildren, Jeremy Hoffarth, Randy (Kari) Hoffarth, Erick (Tricia) Hoffarth, Lindsey (Richard) Owen, Kyle (Ashley) Mirehouse, and Kelsey (Justin) Maslana; great grandchildren Kara (Hunter) Callahan, Thomas Hoffarth, Adam Hoffarth, Isabel Hoffarth, Ellie Hoffarth, Miley Hoffarth, Jake Hoffarth, Hallie Hoffarth, Harrison Hoffarth, Kylee Owen, Zach Owen, Wes Owen, and Paige Owen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and infant sister.

The memorial service will take place at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Mahler Chapel in Pine Island, MN on Monday, October 24th at 11: 00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Krinke from Lands Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.