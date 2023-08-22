Deloris Smith

Deloris Norma (Schreiber) Smith, 87, of Plainview, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview. She was born July 26, 1936, in St. Charles to Norman and Thelma (Fabian) Schreiber.

She graduated from Plainview High School in 1954. On April 4, 1956, she married the love of her life, Roy Smith at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Deloris farmed with her husband Roy and family. She was also employed at Lakeside Foods in Plainview for 25 years. She enjoyed baking, canning, and pickling from the vegetable garden which she and Roy grew each year for their family. She liked to spend time reading, playing cards, listening to polka music, watching Molly B, and going out to eat on Sundays. Deloris especially loved spending time with her family and friends at family gatherings and holidays. Deloris had an abundance of joy and love for her grandkids. She was a caring, nurturing, and supportive person. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Deloris is survived by her children, Susan Spring of Elgin, and Bob (Lizzy) Smith of Plainview; five grandchildren, Jessica (Clayton) Kroenig, Randy (Ashley) Spring, Brittany (Jordan) Smith, Trisha (Martin) Smith, Mandy (Harry) Smith; step-child, Lyle (Heather) Spring; six great-grandchildren, Clarissa Kroenig, Elsie Kroenig, Madilynn Kroenig, Noah Spring, Eli Spring, Crosby Spring; step-great-grandchildren, Christopher Spring, and Stephan (David) Rosado; step-great-grandchild, Lucas Rosado; brothers, Carl (June) Schreiber, Merlin (Marian) Schreiber, brother-in-law, Duane Schultz, and sister-in-law, Jean Schreiber all of Plainview. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Thelma Schreiber; husband, Roy Smith; daughter Barb Smith; sister, Dorothy Schulz; and brother, Merle Schreiber; and son-in-law, Gus Spring.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating. The burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com