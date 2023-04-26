Denise Elaine Vierling, 64, of Prescott, WI died on April 12. 2023 at the Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Community following a courageous battle with cancer.

Denise was bort Nov. 7, 1958 at the Harmony Hospital in Harmony, MN, the daughter of Ivan “Ike” and Ruthie (Schwartz) VandeWeerd. She graduated from Preston-Fountain High School in 1977 and then from Winona State University in 1981 with a degree in Business Administration with a minor in Computer Science. Denise worked at Century Link for over 29 years, retiring in 2018. She married Ronald “Ron” J. Vierling on March 3, 2004, onboard the Carnival Destiny while docked in Barbados. The couple started their marriage in St. Paul, MN, moved to Pleasant Hill, IA, before moving to Prescott, WI.

She was a member of the Communication Worker of America, Magdlin-Gilbertson VFW Auxiliary #6893, and the BPOE Does #25. Denise greatly enjoyed playing bags and horseshoes at the Lodge, fishing, playing cards, and traveling. Some of her favorite destinations were Hawaii, the Caribbean, and many road trips including the famous Route 66.

Denise is survived by her husband, Ron; stepchildren Kayleen (Joe) Weverka and Chris (Jessica) Vierling; seven grandchildren; sister, Deb Brastrom; niece Lindy (Tanner) Brastrom; and many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ike and Ruthie, and twin sisters, Dawn and Darcy VandeWeerd.

A celebration of life service will be held at Joy Lutheran Church in Prescott, WI on April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM. In addition, there will be two informal gatherings to celebrate Denise’s life. The first will be at Elk’s Lodge #98 in Pleasant Hills, IA on May 6, 2023 starting at 12:00 PM. The second will be at the Preston Servicemen’s Club in Preston, MN on May 13, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM.

The family prefers memorials to the American Cancer Society.