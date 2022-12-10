Dennis A. Heimer

Dennis Anthony Heimer, age 86, of Mazeppa, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, December 7 2022 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, MN. The youngest of ten children, Dennis was born on July 9, 1936 to Anton and Julia (Goergen) Heimer at home near Stacyville, Iowa. He attended school in Johnsburg, MN and graduated from Visitation High School in Stacyville, IA in 1954. During his four years at Visitation High he played soccer with exchange students from Germany. After high school Dennis enlisted in the United States Army. While stationed in Germany he served as a medic and played on the first United States Army soccer team. After serving in the US Army, Dennis worked at IBM in Endicott & Poughkeepsie, New York and in Rochester, MN for 15 years.

He married Karen Lunde on June 16, 1962. They lived in Rochester, MN for one year and then purchased land near Mazeppa, now known as Circle H Ranch. They raised three children there. Dennis and Karen celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past summer.

Dennis enjoyed raising beef cattle and collecting classic cars, tractors, pickups, and many things red. He was also a champion popcorn popper. He was an ever-present father, making breakfast for his family every morning, stopping his ranch duties to take his children to and from school activities, and playing along with his children’s adventures.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Robert, William, Melvin, Herbert and Clement Heimer and sisters Elizabeth Walsh, Mary Thome, Helen Hemann, and infant sister, Agnes Heimer.

Dennis is survived by his wife Karen; son Todd (Dawn) Heimer, daughter Kari (Dan) Kust and daughter Kristen (Zach) Eastlund; grandchildren, Gala and Hans Heimer, Kai and Nils Kust, and Leif and Henrik Eastlund; many nephews and nieces.

The memorial mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on December 17 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, MN with Father Gregory Leif officiating. Inurnment will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg, MN. There will be a visitation on December 16 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Mahn Funeral Home in Zumbrota, MN. Visitation will also be at the church on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to The Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541 or to the donors’ favorite charity for veterans. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.