Dennis Allen French, 85, of West Concord went to be with the Lord February 1st, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Dennis Allen French, the son of Allen and Nyla (Martin) French was born on June 13, 1936 near Concord, MN. He grew up in Dodge County and graduated from West Concord High School. He served in the US Army as a Paratrooper and then returned to Minnesota. On October 31, 1959, he was united in marriage to Margaret Rasmussen. They made their home in West Concord. Dennis worked for IBM as a Chief Boiler Engineer from 1965-1993, then transferred to Fluor 1993-2008, working 43 years. Dennis drove school bus for Triton Public Schools for 6 years, he enjoyed seeing the kids every day, and even getting to drive his grandchildren. Dennis was active in the Concord Cemetery Board as the treasurer for a few years. He also assisted with the boilers at the West Concord Historical Society when needed. Dennis enjoyed giving blood thanks to having the rare blood type that was always needed. Dennis also enjoyed his hobby farm with horses, cattle, goats and many other fun animals. He was giving and loving in many ways. Dennis’s biggest passions in life were his Wife, Marge, his 2 Daughters, Denise and Kelly, his 6 Grandchildren, and his 15 Great-Grandchildren. Dennis and Marge enjoyed many foster children over the years, that all became children to them. His Faith in the Lord has always been strong.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 62 years Marge French, West Concord, Daughters, Denise Schwering, Claremont, Kelly(Bill)Mehling, West Concord, Siblings Dan(Muriel) French, Dodge Center, Ronal(Jane)French, Oronoco, Beverly(Jim) Mcgeary(Forest Lake, MN) Grandchildren, Curtis(Kelli) Mickelson, Claremont, Scott(Emily)Mehling, West Concord, Jeremy(Jana) Mickelson, Owatonna, Heather(Caleb) Steiger, Dodge Center, Drew Mehling, West Concord, Bridgett Mickelson, Owatonna, and 15 Great-Grandchildren. Dennis was Proceeded in death by Father, Allen French, Mother, Nyla French, Brother, Roy French. Blessed be his memory, may he live on in the lives of all those that knew him.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Michaelson Funeral Home in West Concord and one hour before the service. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 12th at Michaelson Funeral Home in West Concord with family friend Kevin Kastler officiating.