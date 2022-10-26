Dennis B. Dormady

Dennis Bruce Dormady passed away at home on October 22, 2022 at age 68, from complications of cancer.

Dennis was born on January 26, 1954 to Herbert and Jeanette (Schneberger) Dormady. He graduated from Lourdes High School in 1972. Soon thereafter, he enlisted in the US Navy. He was very proud to serve his country. He spent 4 years in Europe and the Eastern US, where he loved to travel and explore museums and the countryside.

In 2019, Dennis retired after more than 20 years with Mississippi Welders Supply Co. He was also the manager of their Red Wing, MN store for 7 years.

Dennis loved visiting with his children and grandchildren, traveling, camping, antique stores, and especially car shows where he liked to show-off his blue 1956 Chevy pickup. He supported American Legion Post 92 in Rochester and was a member of the Eagles Club.

On May 19, 1978 he married Mary Chicos. She passed away on November 18, 2007. On October 5, 2012, he married Char Forney. They had both lost spouses and were hoping for many years together.

Dennis is survived by his wife Char of Rochester, siblings Kathleen (Marv) Smith of Rochester, Janice (Loren) Poldervaard of Spring Valley, MN, Bryan of Rochester, children Ann Dormady of Joice, IA, Ross (Liza) Dormady of Middleton, ID, Aaron Dormady of Beaverton, OR, step-children Jericho (Jenny) Forney of Rochester, Krishna (Jesse) Southwick of Rochester, grandchildren Henry, Ellory, Ramon, Carmen, Ky, Haley, Jericho Jr., Zyanya, Rebekah, and Jade.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, brother Gerald, brother-in-law Joseph Chicos, sister-in-laws Gladys Dormady, Jackie Dormady, Susan Freytag, and a very special aunt Gladys Stephan.

The Memorial Service for Dennis will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 1:00pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday evening, October 30, 2022 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm in the River Park Chapel, and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rochester.

