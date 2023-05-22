Dennis Brecke passed Away on April 1, 2023 in Anacortes, WA. He was born on November 18, 1940 in Rochester, MN to Norman A. Brecke and Elrina Marie (Brown) Brecke.

Dennis was the oldest of the three Brecke children growing up in Rochester. He was a very responsible young man. He had a large paper route for many years while maintaining good grades at school.

Dennis was one of his generation’s typical, yet exceptional people and there was one other skill where Dennis excelled. At a very early age Dennis was enamored with music and especially with jazz and the blues. He played harmonica and joined a band with several of his friends. He relished telling the story about the night he finished a gig and quite by accident literally bumped into jazz legend Thelonius Monk. Monk was so impressed with Dennis, that the two groups talked about the art form that is jazz into the wee hours of the morning.

Upon graduating from Rochester High School in 1958, Dennis went to work at his father’s auto body shop and 25 years later he was still there. During those years he loved going to antique shops and finding old, broken-down furniture and restoring each piece to its former glory.

Sounds like a very nice if not an idyllic life but something inside Dennis compelled him to go out on his own. Realizing that he enjoyed restoring furniture, he decided to take the skills that he had acquired from his antiquing hobby and opened a furniture restoration shop he whimsically named “The Stripper”. The first six months after the opening, there was in fact some confusion as people would call and ask what time the entertainment started.

But in reality, Dennis was developing machines and techniques that were revolutionary in restoring furniture. Conglomerates like the Kahler Hotel Chain hired Dennis to restore the hundreds of armchairs in their lobbies. “The Stripper” had become preeminent in the field of furniture restoration.

Dennis became so recognized for his work in the restoration field, that he was invited to be part of the restoration of the Hearst family mansion in San Simeon, CA. made famous in the movie, “Citizen Kane”.

But most importantly Dennis was a kind and decent man who cherished his family and was always there for his friends through good times and bad. He will be missed.

Dennis was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Brecke and his former spouse, Patti Conner with whom he had three children: Mark Brecke, Rick Brecke, and Kimberlee Brecke Moorhouse. He is survived by his sister, Lynda Brecke and nieces Lisa Towey Simon and Erin Towey, granddaughter Tala Brecke, nephew Jason Towey and great nephew, Drew Simon.