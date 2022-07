May 13, 1946 - July 16, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dennis Burdick, 76, Rochester, Minn., died Saturday, July 16, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Friday, July 29, at River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Pastor Koglin will officiate. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home.