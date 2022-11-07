Dennis “Denny” Erion, 83, of Mankato and formerly of Utica, died November 4, 2022 at New Richland Care Center.

Denny was born in Winona on May 21, 1939 to Fredrick (Fred) and Lucille Erion. He graduated from St. Charles High School. He married Linda Matzke and later divorced. He lived in Winona and St. Charles before finally taking over the family dairy farm, Erion’s Corner Dairy off of Highway 14 right outside of Utica, MN. This farm had been in his family for over 100 years. He also worked at the turkey plant in Altura and as a herdsman for a local hog farmer.

Denny attended the Church of Christ in St. Charles for many years. His faith was very important to him.

“I remember being in awe of how he remembered how much feed and hay each cow received by memory. He knew each of their personalities and names by sight and sound. As a child this seemed almost god-like to me. Even as an adult that is pretty impressive in my eyes. In his later years he still continued to mow the entire yard at Erion’s Corner Dairy. No one was allowed to do that job but him!” Julie

Dennis is survived by daughter Julie (James) Soper; son Paul Erion; daughter Cheryl Gecks; grandson Jonathan Gecks; brother Daryl (Sandi) Erion, two nieces, Stacy (Mark) Braun, and their family; Jim (Dana) Twernbold, Jake (Justine) Braun, and Jerricho Braun; and Shelley (Joel) Mickow, and her family, Jade Mickow. He was preceded in death by a niece Melinda Erion.

Funeral services for Denny will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. A reception will follow, with burial at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lewiston at a later date.

