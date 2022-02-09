Dennis J. Herman passed away peacefully in his home on February 8th surrounded by his loving family.

Dennis was born on December 8th, 1930 in Tabor, South Dakota to Emil and Albina Herman. He grew up in Rochester, Minnesota where he attended Lourdes Catholic high school. He was introduced to the love of his life, Jean Zeug, by his aunt. They married on August 18th, 1951. He worked for IBM for 30 years.

Dennis’s greatest love was for his family. He was a gentle and kind father who taught them all how to ride horses. He always wanted to ride the range as a true cowboy with his beloved horse, Tony, but then he met Jean and his new dream was to spend his years loving her and raising their family. Dennis enjoyed golfing, being out in nature, learning about history; particularly the Civil War, World War II, and the Oregon Trail. He loved watching Western movies, especially if they starred John Wayne, and sharing stories around the dinner table with his family.

He is survived by his wife Jean Herman, brother Fr. Robert Herman, sister Bonnie (Jerry) Behme, his daughters Linda Schulte, Mary Jo Green, Sally (Todd) Gilbertson, and his son Michael Herman (Tammy Ablan). His grandchildren Tim Walsh, Ian Walsh, Clarissa Herman, Laura Herman, Emily Herman, Sam Green, and Jessica Green, Marc Schulte, Nick Schulte, and his 10 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Emil and Albina Herman, and brother Bud Herman.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Father Russ Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, MN.

Memorials are preferred to St. Pius X Catholic Church or Lourdes High School.

