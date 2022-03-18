Dennis Kirtz, 78, of Goodhue, passed away at home after spending two weeks at St. Marys Hospital, on February 19th, 2022.

He was born at home, on October 24th, 1943 in Goodhue to Joseph and Evelyn (Ohlhaber) Kirtz.

Dennis spent most of his life living around the Goodhue area, attended Goodhue High School and joined the National Guard. This gave him the opportunity to go to Alaska and California, which made his love of wildlife grow. He met his loving wife Barb, of 48 years in 1973 and got married in November of 1974.

A jack of all trades, he spent most of his life working on his family farms during the day and maintenance for several different businesses in the Red Wing area at night. He also continued his education to get his First Class A Engineer License in Boiler Operation in 1999. This gave him the chance to go to work for Fluor Daniel (IBM) in Rochester where he had the opportunity to work with his son until he retired.

His love for animals and wildlife fed most of his hobbies making him an avid sportsman. When he had any spare time, he enjoyed taking fishing and hunting trips to many places around the country including his property located in the northern part of the state, as well as going moose hunting with friends into Thunder Bay Canada.

He enjoyed old fast cars, trap shooting, woodworking, and one of his favorite pastimes was socializing while having some beers with a few good friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barb (Anderson) Kirtz; children, Kellie (Leon), Matt (Lori) and Katie; He had the privilege of getting to watch four grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews, grow into unique young adults each with their own awesome personalities, who all held a special place in his heart.

A celebration of his life will be held around the time of his birthday in October. A specific date and time will be set as it gets closer. But as of right now, the weekend of the 22nd - 23rd is the anticipated time.