Dennis Fred Peters, 75, died Saturday, April 23, 2022 surrounded by loved ones at his home after a lengthy illness.

Dennis was born on March 11, 1947 in Canby, MN to Fred and Della (Karpinski) Peters. He was in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1977 and did 2 ½ tours in Vietnam. He was security supervisor at Mayo Clinic from 1979 to 2020 when he retired. Dennis married Inge Kielburger in 1981.

Dennis loved traveling and fishing.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis Peters; daughter, Cheryl; his twin sister, Deanna Peters; sister Marilyn Lindeen; and brother, Alan Peters.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Inge; son, Jim (Tricia) Peters; 2 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; daughter, Mary Aakra; stepdaughter, Gine Pearson

The family would like to give a special thank you to Mayo Clinic Hospice.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Rochester Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.