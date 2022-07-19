Dennis Tooley

Surrounded by the beauty of God’s creations and his family, Denny died on Saturday, July 16 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester. His greatest joy in life was sharing his love of the outdoors with family, friends, and anyone who would join him for an adventure from the Boundary Waters of Minnesota to the mountains of Arizona. His heart was at home right here at Chester Woods County Park where he devoted years of volunteering to the development of the park and helped form the Friends of Chester Woods.

Dennis was a graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, IA, Macalester College, Pacific School of Religion and the Dubuque Theological Seminary.

As an ordained minister of the United Church of Christ, Dennis served churches in Aitkin, Glyndon, and Dilworth, MN. He then served as a chaplain at the Rochester State Hospital until its closing. He provided marriage and family counseling at the Rochester Pastoral Counseling Center and was an officer in the National Association of Mental Health Chaplains.

Denny was active in the community through the Civitan Club, Rochester Community Band, River Trails Girl Scout Council, Rochester Wood Carvers and a member of the Congregational Church.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Connie, daughters Denise (Tony) Tooley, Chris Tooley, Carol (Paul) Davis, grandchildren Ashley (Nathan), Allison (Keith), Anthony (Shantay), Justin (Madeline), Andrea (Owen), great-granddaughter Evelyn, brothers Dean, Chuck (Arlette), sister Elaine, brother in law Dan (Agnes) numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and many “sons and daughters” who called him Dad.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jenita, sister-in-law Bonita, brothers-in-law Ken and Lavell, niece Julia and grandson Benjamin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

The family would like to express their greatest appreciation to the Seaons Hospice providers for their care of Denny.

In memory of Denny, donations can be made to the Friends of Chester Woods, Chester Woods County Park Attention: FOCW, 8378 Highway 14 East, Eyota, MN 55934