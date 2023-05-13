Derla Jean Lehnherr, 86, formerly of Rochester, died May 4, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her bed at the Aurora on France Senior Living Center in Edina, Minnesota, where she had resided for the last two years.

Derla Jean Arbogast was born December 1, 1933 in Miller, South Dakota to Ray and Leona (Rumelhart) Arbogast. She grew up in Hand County on the family farm. Derla Jean began her early education in rural schools, receiving her diploma from Miller High School with the Class of 1951. She graduated from St. John School of Nursing in Huron, South Dakota as a Registered Nurse in 1954. She was known to her childhood friends and family as “Derla”, and as “Jean” to the friends she met after leaving South Dakota.

Jean married Gerald Fredrick “Jerry” Lehnherr on September 25, 1954, in New Hampton, Iowa. After their marriage, Jean and Jerry settled in Rochester, where they raised their six children. Jean worked as a Registered Nurse at Methodist Hospital for many years, ending as an emergency room nurse before her retirement from Mayo in 1989.

Jean enjoyed embroidery, quilting, needle work, gardening, genealogy, traveling and attending Minnesota Twins Games. Her family was her life, and she deeply loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchild. Jean was devout in her Catholic faith and active at St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Jean is survived by her children; Paul (Cindy) Lehnherr of Jackson, GA; Therese (Daniel) Serres of Clackamas, OR; Diane (Tracy) Vig of St. Louis Park, MN; Patrick (Cheryl) Lehnherr of Savage, MN; 17 Grandchildren; 21 Great-Grandchildren; one Great-Great-Grandchild; Brother Larry Arbogast of Miller, SD.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, son Joseph and daughter Suzanne.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Rochester, MN. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Rochester, MN.