DeVries, Mary Ann (nee Agnew)

Mary Ann DeVries, beloved wife, mother, and grandparent passed away November 30, 2022. She resided with her husband, Dutch, at The Waters on Mayowood. He preceded her in death six months earlier and she continued to be cared for in the memory unit as Alzheimer’s had stolen her from us, entering hospice care the last two weeks of her life.

Born November 10, 1928, to Anna Irene and William Agnew, an only child, she grew up in Two Harbors, MN, leaving after high school for Rochester to train to become a medical secretary. Her career was put on hold when she met Dutch; they married and raised three children. She volunteered at the Mayo Clinic and worked for the Rochester School District, retiring as a secretary for the Early Childhood and Family Program.

Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed tending her flowers, knitting, reading, decorating her home to remind her of her Swedish heritage, walking, playing cards or having weekly coffee with her friends. Mary and Dutch were very involved with their children and their families, often traveling to visit for holidays, sporting events and social visits. After Dutch retired, the two of them vacationed on South Padre Island, TX to escape the cold and enjoy their friends. Mary always had a special place in her heart for Two Harbors and the North Shore. When her memory failed her in the last years of her life, she still seemed to have a clear picture of some of her favorite sites and stories from the North Shore.

Mary was much loved and appreciated by her children Susan (Victor Hallberg), Steven (Marie) and Mark (Elyse), nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was fiercely protective of her family and would give sage advice about family matters when questioned. And when times were tough, or events didn’t turn out the way you wanted, she had a saying; ‘sicker pups have lived.’

The family is deeply grateful for the care received from her physician Dr. Giddings-Connolly and the Mayo Clinic palliative care and St. Croix hospice teams, and especially the daily care both Dutch and Mary received from the nursing and activities staff at the Waters. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements by Macken Funeral Home - www.mackenfuneralhome.com Memorials preferred to the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer’s’ Research Study.