Diana A. Brink

Diana Angela Brink, 72, of Rochester, MN passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Diana was born July 1, 1951, in Osage, Iowa to Sylvan and Angela (Schneider) Winkels. The family eventually moved to Rochester. Diana graduated from John Marshall High School in 1969. On June 18, 1971, she married Richard Alvan Whitcomb of Rochester, MN and later divorced in 1973. On March 27, 1976, she remarried William Dale Brink, formerly of Chatfield, MN.

Diana was a devoted Christian and attended Rochester Baptist Church for many years. She found friendship and support to do the Lord’s work while inspiring and encouraging others. Diana was truly a wonderful person whose impact will be forever felt by all of those she touched. She was kind and selfless; her passing has left an unfillable gap in the hearts of loved ones. She was a beautiful person and she meant so much to so many. Diana did many things throughout her lifetime, and one of her greatest accomplishments was raising her four children by herself. She had so much love for them and instilled hope, hard work, and determination in them. She was so very proud of her children.

Diana worked at Shakey’s Pizza and Hy-Vee in the bakery, but her favorite job was delivering the Post Bulletin. Her route focused on the downtown Rochester area and rain or shine she made sure the local businesses received their paper. She met so many people while doing this. Meeting and talking with people was one of her favorite things to do.

Diana is survived by her children Brian (Greta) Whitcomb, Ave (Patrick) Cunningham, William (Amber) Brink, Katherine (Paul) Fuller; brothers Joseph, James, and Raymond Winkels; grandchildren Jordan Whitcomb, Daniel Allen and Mavis, Dale, Ella, and Lane Brink; four great-grandchildren; and so many friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvan and Angela Winkels; infant son Richard Whitcomb; brother Andrew Winkels; husbands Richard Whitcomb and William Brink; and her best friends Carole Mansfield, Donna Radtke, and Orma Tenti.

Her loved ones would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Mayo Clinic for going above and beyond in their care of Diana over the years. We would like to recognize Mayo Clinic Hospice for their care and support, and Dr. Thomas Witzig in Hematology, whose work with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia gave Diana additional years with her family and friends.

Diana loved parties and celebrations because each one represented a milestone and provided an opportunity to express gratitude for the blessings in our lives. Please come and celebrate Diana’s life with us as we gather together on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM with funeral services at 12:00 p.m. and a reception to follow in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.