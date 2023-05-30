Diana Warne

Diana Louise Warne (Trygstad)

01/06/1952-05/28/2023.

Diana was born in Rochester, MN to John and Leone (Ashler) Trygstad. Diana graduated from Mayo High School, attended Rochester Community College and Winona State to obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Diana worked as a Surgical Operating Nurse in Bemidji, MN from 1981-1988 and continued her nursing career in the Mayo Radiology Department for 20 years (1989-2009).

Diana married the love of her life, Tom Warne on June 2, 1990 in Rochester, MN. They settled in Eyota, MN where they raised two sons and stepson. They loved spending time with family, fishing, hunting, attending “Elvis” events, vacationing in Bemidji, dancing, and walking their dogs.

With family by her side, Diana was lifted to her heavenly home after gracefully living her last 10 years with Dementia (most likely Alzheimer’s).

Diana is survived by her devoted husband, Tom Warne, who visited her every evening; her mother Leone Trygstad; her sons, Nathan (Carrie) and Noah; three grandchildren, Sophie, Liliana, and Olivia; sisters Sheri (Gary) Urban, Sally (Gary) Rud; brothers Dave (Julie) Trygstad and Doug (Sandy) Trygstad; and eight nieces/nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her father John Burton Trygstad, mother-in-law Mary Warne, grandmother Hilda Ashler, sister-in-law Marlys Trygstad, and uncle Fred Ashler.

The Warne family wishes to extend a warm thank you to the caregivers and staff at Cottagewood Senior Living and Memory Care. They “loved Diana” and provided outstanding care. Also, Zumbro Lutheran Church where she was a life-long member, ProMedica/Heartland Hospice for dedicated care in her last days, and steadfast friends Vickie Luehmann and Nancy Carman.

A funeral service for Diana will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 1st, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at Zumbro Lutheran Church. Burial will be at East St. Olaf Cemetery, Rock Dell, Minnesota.

