Diane K. Williams

Diane Kay Williams of Farmington, MN, age 81, passed away January 3, 2023. Diane was born in Rochester, MN, 7 minutes before her twin brother, Duane, on November 3, 1941, the daughter of Irwin and Bessie Helgeson. She grew up in Kenyon, MN, and graduated high school there. Diane moved back to Rochester, MN, and worked at Kohl’s Department Store for many years. She enjoyed traveling, celebrating and decorating for the holidays, lefse making, her family and friends, and life itself. Diane was always the life of the party. Preceded in death by her son, Darren Kennedy; husbands, Leo Kennedy and Earl Williams; parents; brothers, Duane and Roger; sister-in-law, Estell Helgeson. Survived by nephews, Glenn Helgeson (Kelly Nickleson), Randy (Julie) Helgeson, Todd Helgeson, and Kevin (Kim) Helgeson and all of the friends that are her family. Memorial Service Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:00 a.m., Faith United Methodist Church, 710 8th St, Farmington. Reception will follow the service. Burial at the Kenyon Cemetery.