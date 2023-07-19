Diane Margaret Henry (Rieple), 82 years old, a loving mother, grandmother, and sister living in Hugo, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on July 5, 2023. She was born on July 1, 1941, to Ted and Geraldine Rieple in Rochester, Minnesota. Diane attended Lourdes High School, Rochester Community College, and Mankato State University. She had previously resided in Mesa, AZ, before moving to Hugo, MN, to be closer to her children in 2020. She was an amazing homemaker until her children were grown, and then she began her career with Citibank and Target. Diane cared deeply about her family and friends. They will greatly miss her beautiful smile and kind heart. She enjoyed dancing, golfing, tennis, boating, and spending time with her grandchildren, especially watching their sports and activities.

Diane is survived by her children, Susan (Brad) Erickson, Mary (Mike) Jerde, Brian (Jennifer) Henry, Brent (Alice) Henry; seven grandchildren, Mitchell, Bree, Alyssa, Madeline, Isabella, Gabriella, and Jacob; her brother Ted Jr. (Ginna) Rieple, stepsisters, Linda Acosta and Penny Lee (Jim Brown); nieces and nephews; and many family and friends.

At Diane’s request, a private graveside service will be held on August 12, 2023, at Calvary Cemetary with Fr. Russell Scepaniak presiding, followed by a public gathering at The Taphouse West End. in Rochester, MN, from 12:00-3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to the Hospice of the Midwest, 7616 Currell Blvd, Suite 175, Woodbury, MN 55125. Please make sure to indicate in Memorial of Diane Henry.