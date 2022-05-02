Diane Mary McGowan

Diane Mary Deutsch-McGowan, 67 of Rochester, MN, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at her home. Diane was born Saturday, January 15, 1955 in Virginia, MN to Leroy James “Big Daddy” and Gervais Mary (Brossard) Deutsch. She graduated from Lourdes High School in 1973.

She is survived by her daughter, Krista Diane McGowan, Krista’s father Markus McGowan and her grandson, the love of her life, Tyler McGowan-Burrow all of Indialantic, FL; her siblings, James (Diane) Deutsch of Maple Grove, MN, Pamela Deutsch-Bargfrede of Rochester, MN, Patrick (Teri) Deutsch of Rochester, MN and Michelle Wood of Highlands Ranch, CO; numerous nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, her grandson’s father Benjamin Burrow, her brother-in-law Stanley Bargfrede, and her beloved dog Snuggles.

Diane was a strong independent woman. She was the first female taxi driver in Rochester and spent many months backpacking Europe in the early 70’s. During the 90’s to early 2000’s, Diane was busy serving the community as a member of various government boards such as Planning & Zoning and Downtown Development. She actively volunteered and chaired numerous local government election campaigns. Diane spent her working career as a private duty nurse. Her patients could not have asked for a better caregiver. Diane’s final patient was her daughter, who was injured during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. She was able to care for and spend her last 8 months with her daughter and grandson. Many wounds were mended and a panoply of memories were made. She enjoyed spending time with her wonderful neighborhood friends and their dogs, hiking in Indian Heights Park, taking day trips in her ‘74 Corvette, and tending to her beautiful luxuriant flower gardens. Diane’s sense of humor was uncanny. Her laugh was infectious and unforgettable.

Please join her family for a Celebration of Diane’s Life Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Visitation will start at 10:00am in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN with service at 11:00am. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery with luncheon immediately following at the Rochester Golf & Country Club.

