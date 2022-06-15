Diane Siems-Lemke, 81, of Mazeppa, has gone to her home in heaven on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System – Lake City Care Center, where she has resided since May of 2022.

Diane Harriet Fick was born on November 16, 1940, to Lawrence and Harriet (Hoeft) Fick in Lake City. She attended Jacksonville and Lake City Schools and graduated from Wabasha High School in 1958. Diane went on to attended Gale Institute in St. Paul. She was employed by Security State Bank of Hammond for 27 years where she was a member of the Board of Directors and CEO at the time the Bank was sold to Rochester Bank & Trust now Mn West Bank.

Diane married Ronald “Red” Siems on October 17, 1959. Red and Diane were blessed with two children Debra (Barry) Kautz of Zumbrota and Daniel (Jackie) Siems of Granger, Iowa. Also, grandchildren Reed Siems of Wheat Ridge, CO and Regen Siems of Granger, Iowa. Red was called home on December 23, 1995. Diane moved to Lake Zumbro in 1999 and married Richard “Dick” Lemke on July 24, 2004. Dick passed away on October 25, 2016.

Diane is survived by her children, Dick’s children, and brother Jerry Fick, sister-in-law, Vicky Fick, and brother-in-law, Don Lamb all of Lake City. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Mary Lamb, brother Emery Fick, sister-in-law Arlene Fick, and nephew Jason Fick.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church – Lincoln in rural Lake City with Pastor Dan Reich officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church – Lincoln or to the Ladies Aid.

Arrangements by Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel. Guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com