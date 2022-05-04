June 29, 1929 - April 21, 2022

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. - Dick Buechner, 92, Austin, Minn., died Thursday, April 21, in North Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life with military honors at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Military honors will be provided by Olaf B. Damm Post 1216 V.F.W and Austin Post 91 American Legion. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.