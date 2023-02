Jan. 25, 1931 - Feb. 12, 2023

WABASHA, Minn. - Dick Wilson, 92, Wabasha, Minn., died Sunday, Feb. 12, in Gundersen - St. Elizabeth Health Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Abbott Funeral Home in Wabasha. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wabasha. Interment will be in Nelson (Wis.) Cemetery.

Arrangements by Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory.