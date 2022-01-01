Dolores E. Voxland

Dolores Elaine Voxland, 93, of Kenyon, passed away Thursday Dec. 30, 2021 at Kenyon Senior Living.

She was born on April 21, 1928 in Kenyon to Ruth and Marlow Kindseth of Cherry Grove Township. She was baptized and confirmed at Hegre Lutheran Church. She attended country school and graduated from Kenyon High School in 1946. She attended Minneapolis Business College and worked in a downtown Minneapolis office until 1950.

Dolores was united in marriage to Clifford Voxland in 1948 at Hegre Lutheran Church. They made their home in Minneapolis where she continued working while Cliff attended Dunwoody Technical College. They moved back to Kenyon in 1950 where they resided the rest of their lives.

Family, church, and community were very important in Dolores’ life. She enjoyed sewing for her girls when they were young, attending their school activities and sporting events. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and entertaining. She served on the United Fund Board, the Kenyon Task Force, treasurer of the Kenyon Sunset Home Auxiliary, and helped with many fundraisers. She was on the committee for Kenyon’s All School Reunion in 1997 and served on the committee for Holden Lutheran Church’s 150th Anniversary Celebration in 2006 and compiled a 150 year timeline for the occasion. She also served on the church council and several offices of WELCA. She especially liked sewing days and circle meetings. She served as Communicator for Lutheran Brotherhood for Holden for 20 years. She was a member of the Round Table Club of Kenyon and really enjoyed making quilts for “Operation Smile”.

She is survived by daughters, Kathy (and Perry) Caron of Cannon Falls, Amy Valentine of La Crosse, WI; granddaughter, Cassandra Caron of Kenyon; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Ruby Caron; sister, Shirley (Jim) Cain of Pilot Mountain, NC; brothers, Mark (Mary) Kindseth of Kenyon, Bruce Kindseth of Narragansett, RI; sister-in-law, Ruth Cramer of Kenyon, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Clifford; her parents, Ruth and Marlow; son-in-law, Michael Valentine and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and their spouses, Rudy (Ruth) Voxland, Gerhard Voxland, Evie (Maurice) Sathrum and Dottie Kindseth.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kenyon Senior Living and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care that Dolores received. Also a very special thank you to Mark and Mary Kindseth whose support through the years has been invaluable.

Services will be announced later in the Spring of 2022.

Memorials preferred to Holden Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice.