Dolores Fritcher

Dolores Jean Fritcher of Aurora IL passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home in Rochester MN. She was born on October 11, 1935 in Omaha NE. Jean was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (1971-2011) and Bethel Lutheran Church (Rochester MN 2011-2021) and worked for Merchants National Bank for nearly 40 years. Jean gave freely of her time as she was a devoted volunteer for Lutheran Bible Translators and Dress For Success. Jean loved playing cards, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include her brother, Don (Susan) Alberry; sons, Steve (Terri) Fritcher, Jeff (Beth) Fritcher, Ron (Diane) Fritcher; grandchildren, Corrine (Dave) Fritcher-Nelson, Chandler Fritcher, Trina Fritcher, Sawyer Fritcher, Trisha (Justin) Bressler, and Tonya Murphy.

Preceding her death was her husband, Donald Fritcher; sisters, Mary Baier and Shirley Victor.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Memorial contributions in Jean Fritcher’s name may be made to Seasons Hospice (Rochester MN) or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL and Macken Funeral Home, Rochester, MN. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.