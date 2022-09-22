Dolores J. Vanderburg

Dolores (Kisro) Vanderburg, 92, of Rochester, passed away on September 21, 2022 at Arbor Terrace.

Delores was born January 19, 1930 to parents Fred and Grace (Block) Kisro in Eagle Lake, Minn. She married Christian “Bill” Vanderburg on October 13, 1946, in Rochester. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cards, taking drives into the country and watching the geese with her great-grandchildren in the fall.

Dolores is survived by her grandsons, Damien and Nicholas Vanderburg, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as other family and friends.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband Bill; son Douglas Vanderburg; sisters Rosemund Olsen and Jeanette Stierlen; and brothers Rex and Jay Kisro.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:00pm at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN) with a visitation taking place one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Rochester.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Vanderburg family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.