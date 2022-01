July 7, 1958

-

Dec. 23, 2021

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa - Don Roller, 63, Tyler, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 23, in from injuries sustained in a semi-truck accident.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, at First English Lutheran Church in Tyler. A funeral will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the church. Interment will be in Memorial Hill Cemetery in Lake Benton, Minn.

Arrangements by Hartquist Funeral Home Tyler Chapel.