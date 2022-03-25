Donald Albert Schreader was born on August 16, 1922 to Albert Schreader and Bertha (Petersdorf) Schreader in Pine Island Township. He was baptized at Poplar Grove Church in Pine Island Township and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mazeppa, Minnesota. He attended Mazeppa schools and served during WWII with the Merchant Marines. Donald married Marcella Klindworth on September 22, 1946 in Bear Valley. Donald farmed and served as a substitute mail carrier, as treasurer of St. John’s Lutheran Church and President of the Mazeppa Coop Dairy for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, spending time at his cabin in Hackensack, and spending winters in Texas and Arizona.

Donald is survived by his son James (Jeannie) Schreader and his daughter Judy (Jerry) Liffrig; Grandchildren, Tara Young (Mark), Matthew Liffrig (Nicole), Laura Danielson (Brian), and Kevin Schreader (Anezka), Great-Grandchildren; Jake and Camden Young, Remington Liffrig, Hailey, Addison and Kylie Danielson.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife Marcella (Sally).

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred, sent to St. John’s Church in Mazeppa or the charity of your choice.