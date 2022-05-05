Donald C. Cremer, joined his Savior in heaven on May 4, 2022 surrounded by his family. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; he died after a hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 87. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Audrey (Copeman); a sister: Dorothea Buisse; sister-in-law: Beverly Neubauer; five children: Steve (Umbelina), Bruce (Hui Sun), Chris, Suzanne (Paul) Gydesen and Janet (Troy) Christianson; 13 grandchildren; 13 (with another on the way) great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Rose (Hauer) Cremer and brother-in-law Donald Copeman.

Don was born in Decorah, Iowa on December 9, 1934. The family soon moved to Harmony, MN where he and his family developed Niagara Cave. Don graduated from Harmony HS in 1952 and from the College of St Mary’s, in 1956. In 1954, he married the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Audrey. After graduating from college, Don moved the family to LaCrosse, WI where he worked for Prudential Insurance Co. for 12 years. When it was time for him to take over the family business, Harmony Enterprises, he moved back to his hometown. He ran Harmony Enterprises for the next 38 years. Don was an avid outdoorsman. If he wasn’t hunting or fishing, he was camping, hiking or spelunking with some of his many family and friends. In addition to the great outdoors, Don was an active supporter of Harmony. He belonged to the Conservation Club, Harmony Lions Club and the Nativity Catholic Church. Don and his faithful friend, Max, loved to take morning hikes through the woods. Max, like the entire family, will miss this gentle and loving patriarch.

Memorials may be directed to Harmony Lions Club.

Visitation will be held at Nativity Catholic Church, 640 1st Ave SW, Harmony, MN on May 9th at 10:00 am. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in rural Canton, MN. Lindstrom Funeral Home in Harmony, MN is assisting the family with arrangements.