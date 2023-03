Oct. 20, 1932 - March 5, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Donald Dahl, 90, Spring Valley, Minn., died Sunday, March 5, in Rochester.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, March 10, at First English Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. Pastor Loel Wessel will officiate. Burial will be Friday in Bloomfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First English Lutheran Church or the cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.