March 26, 1936 - Dec. 28, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. - Donald “Don” Richard Fox, 86, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 28, in The Cedars of Austin.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Interment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, Minn. Red colored attire is preferred. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Cedars of Austin Memory Care, REM Woodvale, Cedar Valley Services or LIFE Mower County.

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.