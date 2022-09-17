Donald Duane Anderson of Rochester, MN died on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at his home.

Gramps was born on December 16th, 1927, to Walter and Emily (Beck) Anderson in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from North High School in Minneapolis and went on to serve in the Navy for two years in WWII. He later married Marilyn Miller on October 8, 1949, they had 4 children.

In 1960, Donald and Marilyn moved to Rochester, and he went on to work at various companies including manager of Marchant Calculator, Regional Manager at AAA, Broker at Viking Realty and Associates Realty, he owned and lived at Starlite Motel for 20 years.

In his retirement, he enjoyed golf, football (especially the Vikings!), the news and most importantly spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his spouse, Marilyn; 4 children Deborah Bebee (Ralph), Vicki Hiley, Connie Anderson and Randy Anderson of Rochester; his 13 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, 1 sister and 1 brother.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN 55901). A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. The family would also like if you could do one ‘random act of kindness’ in gramps memory.

