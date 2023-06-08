Donald E. Solem, 85, of Pine Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Donald was born May 24, 1938 in Bluffton, IA to Lloyd and Olga (Ellis) Solem. Don was a graduate of Rochester High School and went on to proudly serve his country with the U.S. Army National Guard. After being honorably discharged from the military, Don went to work for IBM as a procurement engineer and retired after over 30 years of service, but also continued to work for over a decade longer doing supplemental work for IBM after retirement. On September 3, 1962, Don married his high school sweetheart, Judith Boysen. During his time at IBM, Don was fortunate enough to travel to many countries, where he loved to learn about different cultures and work to help improve the lives of those less fortunate. Learning from his father, Don was a talented carpenter, building the home he and Judy raised their children in, along with his garage, sheds and all the cabinetry. He enjoyed woodworking, repairing old phonographs and refinishing old antique furniture. Don also taught his grandchildren how to build toy cars using pushup sticks. He was a patriotic man, a history buff and had a love of all animals, including his pet skunk, ponies, dogs and bunnies. Don was an active member of Douglas United Methodist Church, where he served as treasurer on the church board. He was a humble, kind and forgiving man. Don always treated others as his equal. Above all, Don loved spending time with his family. He will be missed.

Don is survived by his two daughters, Debbie (Richard) Mulvihill of Rochester, Lori (Dean) Cullen of Perham, MN; grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea) Mulvihill, Matthew (Kirsten) Mulvihill, Ashley (Nate) Wenker, Thomas Cullen, Elizabeth (Juan) Moncada, Nicholas Cullen, Patrick Cullen, and Joseph Cullen; five great-grandchildren, Reese and Kate Mulvihill, Celcelia and Emmelenia Mulvihill and Oliver Moncada. Don is also survived by his sister, Grace Barker of Council Bluffs, IA and several nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy; brothers, John, Gordon and Tillman and by his sisters, Marie Runge and LaVonne Davidson.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, June 15, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105 12th St. SE, Rochester. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in the River Park Chapel and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com