Donald F. Stafford

Donald Fred Stafford of Dodge Center passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022 at age 97. He was born February 4, 1925 to Markie and Isabelle (Bartholomew) Stafford. Don married Arleen Wegman on July 7, 1947 in Rockville, Maryland where he was stationed for military training. Don proudly served seven years in the United States Navy. Don and Arleen had one son, Ronald. Don is survived by his wife Arleen of Dodge Center, son Ronald of McGregor, MN brother-in-law Ken (Lola) Wegman of Albuquerque, NM, sister-in-laws Muriel Stafford of Dodge Center and Marie Stafford of Rochester, numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. A time of remembrance will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dodge Center American Legion Post #384, 401 Hwy St. W., Dodge Center, MN. Burial will be at Fort Snelling at a later date. Blessed be his memory.