Donald Fiskum

Donald Ray Fiskum, 84, of Palm Desert, California and formerly of Plainview, passed away on Sunday morning, August 14, 2022, at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California. He was born January 18, 1938, in Bertha, Minnesota to Edwin and Irene (Lindquist) Fiskum. Don attended school in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota graduating from Parkers Prairie High School in 1957. He went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree in music education. On August 5, 1961, he married the love of his life Janice Johnson in Hastings, Minnesota.

Music was a big part of Don’s life. He taught for 36 years in Minnesota; two years at Warroad, five years at Bertha-Hewitt, and in 1966 the Fiskum’s moved to Plainview where he taught for 29 years. He also served as Plainview High School Student’s Council Advisor for 26 years. He was a member of MMEA, MEA, NEA, and MENC.

Don was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview, where he served as Co-chairmen of the first building committee. As a church member, he served as the church cantor for 40 years while also providing many memorable musical performances. Don was a member of the Plainview Community Choir and Plainview Community Theater. He also sang in the Rochester Male Chorus and eventually became the director after the death of Harold Cook and directed for 11 years. He also was the Director of the Rochester Big Band. Don was a charter member of the Plainview Lions Club.

Don loved attending concerts, cooking, and tending to his flower gardens. He enjoyed spending time with his fellow teachers, and Sunday night pizza.

Don is survived by his children, Scott (Jo Ellen) Fiskum of Cathedral City, California, and Steven (Kristine) Fiskum of Palatine, Illinois; two grandchildren, Elise, and Skylar, and Stephanie (Jon) Bondra of Marblehead, Ohio, and a brother Robert Fiskum of Elkhorn, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Jan on March 27, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview with Pastor Krista Henning-Ferkin officiating. Burial will follow the service in Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com