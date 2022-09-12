Donald George Nelson, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11th, 2022.

Don was born on August 6th, 1938, in Albert Lea, MN, to George and Faith (Strate) Nelson. He lived there until age 10, when the family moved to Blooming Prairie, MN. He graduated in 1956 and immediately enlisted in the Air Force. He served our country for 4 years active duty which included one year in Korea. He was also a member of the Air Force Reserves and later, the Air Force National Guard, and the UTA Fire Chief from 1972 to 1984.

In 1962 he met the love of his life, Diane Gilson, and they were married in July of 1964. They lived for a year in Owatonna where he worked for Owatonna Tool Company. They then moved to Rochester in 1965 where he started full time with IBM. Don was a hard worker all his life and he served the country and his community with pride. He was a volunteer Sergeant in the Rochester Police Reserves for 10 years. He also did volunteer work with Channel One and was active in Kiwanis for a number of years. He worked at IBM from 1965 until he retired in April of 1994. While employed there he earned and completed his engineering degree. Upon his retirement he worked supplementary for Pemstar. Don was a member of the Rochester Elks and the Rochester Eagles. He was a Mason at Rochester Masonic Lodge # 21, a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and ultimately a Shriner with Osman Temple. Within the Rochester Area Shrine Club, he was involved with the Merry Medics where he became Donzi the Clown, much to the delight of many children, most especially his own grandchildren. He was the parade chair for 15 years, became the Merry Medic of the year in 1999 and Rochester Area Shrine Club Shriner of the year in 2004. He was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court 9 in St Paul. Don was also a member of the Rochester Area Corvette Enthusiasts Club (RACE) and enjoyed going on many of their runs. In his spare time Don loved to read, especially anything pertaining to history. He also enjoyed putting puzzles together as well as Sudoku. He loved to watch football, attend many social gatherings with friends, and get together with family especially when the grandchildren were there. Life was very good when he was driving his corvette, top down, smoking a cigar. Don is survived by his wife, Diane, and two sons, Jeff (Deb) Nelson of Rochester (children Tom, Jake, and Allison), and Erik (Sacha) Nelson also of Rochester (children Zach and Ty). He will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Bethel Lutheran Church (810 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN, 55904). Visitation will be on Thursday September 15, 2022, from 4:30 – 6:30 PM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, with a Masonic Service at 6:30 PM (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN 55901) and visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery.

