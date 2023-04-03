Donald H. Ebling, age 94, of Rochester, MN passed away April 1, 2023 at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Donald Henry Ebling was born June 3, 1928 in Eyota, MN the son of Henry and Hulda (Spitzer) Ebling. He attended country school to the 8th grade. Don was united in marriage to Lorraine Dohrn on November 25, 1948 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake City, MN. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage and seven children. Lorraine passed away on January 23, 2003. Don married Patricia Mestad on May 2, 2008 at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, MN. They were blessed with 10 years of marriage until Pat’s passing on June 25, 2018.

Don was a lifelong farmer in rural Eyota, MN. In addition, he drove school bus for Dover Eyota school district and was a gravedigger at Oak Hill Cemetery. Don enjoyed carpentry, gardening and flowers. He loved old time music and dancing to Polka and Walz’s was his favorite thing to do. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his three sons, Allen Ebling of Rochester, MN, Ronald Ebling of Rochester, MN and Darrell Ebling of Hayfield, MN; four daughters, Diane (James) Fitzpatrick of Rochester, MN, Marlys (Cliff) Thom of Lakeville, MN, Karen Holmberg of Rochester, MN and Pamela (Kyle) Krueger of Eyota, MN; 30 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; sister, Arlene Tullius of Winona, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lorraine Ebling; second wife, Patricia Ebling; grandson, Brandon Mueller; one infant daughter and two infant sons.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church 869 7th Ave SE, Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held 9:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday at the church. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Viola, MN.

