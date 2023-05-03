Donald H. Pearson

Age 96, of Rochester, MN. Passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2023. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (Starkey); parents, Marion (France) and Paul Pearson; and brothers, Charles, Robert (Bob), Paul (Dave), and James. He is survived by three children, James (Gaylene) Pearson, Cathleen (William) Meinhardt, and David (Jean) Pearson; six grandchildren, Jamie and Rick, Nicholas and Kelly Sue, and Theresa and Collin; and twelve great-grandchildren. Don was born and raised in Rochester, enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, and upon discharge attended the Dunwoody Institute. He was an exceptionally devoted husband, father, and friend, and he was beloved by many friends and acquaintances throughout the Rochester area. He absolutely loved fishing and spent many unforgettable hours with friends, children, and grandchildren while enjoying this leisurely activity. A private service for immediate family will be held at a date yet to be determined. Inurnment for Don and his wife, Mary, will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN. The family requests that memorials be made as donations to the MN State Veterans Cemetery, 715 Highway 52, Preston, MN, 55965.