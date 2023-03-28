Donald Heyn

Donald Erwin Heyn, 88, of Elgin, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Greenwood Prairie Rehabilitation Center in Plainview. He was born April 21, 1934, in Rochester, to Erwin and Esther (Tetzlaff) Heyn. He attended Corra School and Elgin High School. On October 2, 1954, he married Marilyn Joyce Schellhammer at the Church of Peace in Rochester.

Donald farmed in Viola Township with his mother and brothers until he retired and moved to Elgin in 1994. Donald enjoyed checking the crops on long rambling drives in the country, drinking coffee with his buddies, and going fishing.

Donald is survived by a daughter, Barbara Ann Heyn of Elgin, and two sons, Gary (Peg) Heyn of Golden Valley, and Glenn (Dorothy) Heyn of Elgin; four grandchildren, Bobbi Jo, Jamie (Dan), Danny (Amanda), and Stefan; three great-grandchildren, Cody, Colin (Becca), and Lane, and two great-great-grandchildren, Kiya and Emmit; brother David (Fenny) Heyn of Elgin; sisters-in-law, Eileen Dessner of Byron, Lois Ann Bishop of St. Charles, and Ruth Schellhammer of Rochester. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, on November 30, 2018, his parents, and a brother John.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin with Pastor Dale Kohrs officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Elgin Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

